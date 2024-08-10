Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on TNL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at about $794,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 179,149 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth about $2,081,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 281,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 131,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $4,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

TNL stock opened at $41.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.50. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.63. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 36.83%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

