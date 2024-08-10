TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Lowered to $1,423.00 at UBS Group

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,417.19.

Shares of TDG traded up $14.98 on Wednesday, hitting $1,246.10. 172,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,832. The company has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,279.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,235.26. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $802.46 and a one year high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total transaction of $12,928,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total transaction of $12,928,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,708 shares of company stock worth $137,640,845 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,909,000 after acquiring an additional 75,784 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,909,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

