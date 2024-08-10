Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $17.50 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.77.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of MODG traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,706,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,942. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.77. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $17.64.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 327.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6,063.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

