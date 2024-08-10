TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. TKO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. TKO Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

TKO Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TKO traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of -116.50 and a beta of 1.04. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $120.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.24 and its 200-day moving average is $97.45.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TKO. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 53.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.