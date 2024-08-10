The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Argus upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 928,460 shares of company stock valued at $575,312,245 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $68.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $295.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average of $62.05.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

