The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson Sells 900 Shares

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $36,297.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,949,477 shares in the company, valued at $78,622,407.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKE traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.04. 230,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.14. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $48.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.23.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). Buckle had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Buckle by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Buckle in the 4th quarter worth $1,891,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Buckle by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Buckle by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

