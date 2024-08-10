TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

TIXT has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.55.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.98. 653,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,159. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. TELUS International (Cda)’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 971.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 68,403 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,285,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 64,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth approximately $2,758,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

