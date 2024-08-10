TD Securities Increases Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target to $62.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $49.50 to $50.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Get Brookfield alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BN

Brookfield Price Performance

BN stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,635. Brookfield has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Brookfield by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 62.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Brookfield by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.