TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL)

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABL. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on Abacus Life from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Abacus Life has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Abacus Life alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ABL

Abacus Life Price Performance

Shares of Abacus Life stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 53,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,405. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Abacus Life has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.97 million, a PE ratio of 529.50 and a beta of 0.12.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter. Abacus Life had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Equities analysts expect that Abacus Life will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Abacus Life

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Abacus Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Abacus Life during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abacus Life in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Abacus Life by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abacus Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000.

About Abacus Life

(Get Free Report)

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.