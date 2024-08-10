Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 41.41%. The firm had revenue of $100.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ TH traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 416,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,973. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

