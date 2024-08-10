Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SUM. Wolfe Research upgraded Summit Materials from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $38.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,224. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $29.98 and a 12 month high of $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.47.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 6.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,210,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,985,000 after acquiring an additional 448,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 12.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 17,306 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 3.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,745,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,920,000 after buying an additional 62,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at $382,000.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

