StockNews.com Downgrades ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.17.

ADTRAN Price Performance

ADTN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 649,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,206. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $8.81.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $226.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at $8,363,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 432,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 264,950 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 22.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,241,000 after acquiring an additional 817,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

