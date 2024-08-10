StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

Shares of Natuzzi stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Natuzzi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.