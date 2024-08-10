Stifel Nicolaus Lowers United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target to $70.00

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut United Parks & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie decreased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.90.

PRKS stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.34. 979,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,505. United Parks & Resorts has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.02.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 88.59% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,675,977.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

