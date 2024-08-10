Stifel Nicolaus Increases NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$23.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of NFI Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC upgraded NFI Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$22.00.

NFI stock traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,356. The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.99. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$10.89 and a 1 year high of C$19.30.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Michael Pellaers sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.78, for a total value of C$40,283.10. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

