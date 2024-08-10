Stephens Lowers Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $7.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Price Performance

Health Catalyst stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 729,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.32. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $74.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,208 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $32,029.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 13,773 shares of company stock worth $87,133 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 6.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.2% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 285,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.