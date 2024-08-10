Spirits Cap (OTCMKTS:SSCC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.70

Spirits Cap Corp. (OTCMKTS:SSCC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Spirits Cap Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48.

About Spirits Cap

Spirits Cap Corp. operates a financial technology platform. Its platform provides secured purchase of American whiskey while maturing. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

