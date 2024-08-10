SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. City Holding Co. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,401,000.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.61. 16,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,232. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a twelve month low of $64.09 and a twelve month high of $91.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.92. The stock has a market cap of $69.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

