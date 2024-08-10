Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 3,468.3% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,360,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,013,898 shares during the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $76,543,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,926,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,276,000 after buying an additional 8,741,562 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,364,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,284,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,295,000 after buying an additional 4,581,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

