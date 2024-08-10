Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $304.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $282.07.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ROK traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $258.15. 623,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.14. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $242.81 and a 52 week high of $317.74. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.