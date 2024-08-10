Richard Todd Schwartz Sells 78,593 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 78,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $751,349.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,970,902.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richard Todd Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

On Wednesday, August 7th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 40,498 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $412,269.64.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE:RSI opened at $9.04 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.37 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

RSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rush Street Interactive

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 828,984 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,481,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,683,000 after purchasing an additional 85,736 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.