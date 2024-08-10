Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.150-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.2 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.35 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Resideo Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Insider Activity

Shares of REZI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.74. 2,673,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,079. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 2.12. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $23.43.

In related news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $152,925.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

