Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.150-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.2 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.35 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.
Resideo Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $152,925.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Resideo Technologies Company Profile
Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.
