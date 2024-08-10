RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.48

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $0.56. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 5,315,568 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RedHill Biopharma Trading Down 7.8 %

Institutional Trading of RedHill Biopharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma stock. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 0.40% of RedHill Biopharma worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company develops and commercializes Talicia for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its pipeline consists of five therapeutic candidates, which are in clinical development include opaganib for treating patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, and nuclear radiation protection; RHB-107 (upamostat) for treating outpatients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 disease) and advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and oncology support anti-emetic; and RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

