Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.080–0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $668.0 million-$680.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $672.0 million.

Rackspace Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:RXT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,450. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rackspace Technology

In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 149,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $352,227.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 149,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $352,227.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kellie Teal-Guess sold 61,393 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $130,767.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 909,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,820.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

Featured Stories

