Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.080–0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $668.0 million-$680.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $672.0 million.

Rackspace Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:RXT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,450. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rackspace Technology

About Rackspace Technology

In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 149,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $352,227.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 149,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $352,227.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kellie Teal-Guess sold 61,393 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $130,767.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 909,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,820.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

