R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target Cut to $14.30 by Analysts at Truist Financial

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $14.30 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RCM. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded R1 RCM from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $14.30 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered R1 RCM from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.30 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered R1 RCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.79.

RCM traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,512,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,592. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.88 and a beta of 0.85. R1 RCM has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $18.22.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $627.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.10 million. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

