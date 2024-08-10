Qtum Reaches Market Capitalization of $237.27 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.25 or 0.00003694 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $237.27 million and approximately $25.59 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qtum has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.64 or 0.04265739 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00035489 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012087 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,269,086 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

