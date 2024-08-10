Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viper Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $45.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.74. Viper Energy has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 52,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

