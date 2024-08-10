Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $3.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.26. The consensus estimate for Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s current full-year earnings is $16.67 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.90 EPS.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Tuesday.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 2.2 %

AGM traded down $3.96 on Thursday, reaching $174.81. 52,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,854. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.81. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52-week low of $140.44 and a 52-week high of $217.60. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.46). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $406.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 194.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.