Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Insider Sells $5,239,000.00 in Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $5,239,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Colgrove also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $5,950,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $56.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.36, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $70.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. Equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $1,890,000. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 16.0% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 27.3% in the second quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 22.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,303,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,728,000 after buying an additional 235,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OV Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

