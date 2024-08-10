Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Polymet Mining Stock Down 0.5 %
PLM traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. 486,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,280. Polymet Mining has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.22.
Polymet Mining Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Polymet Mining
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Polymet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.