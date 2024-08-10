Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of PLYM stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 204,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,306.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 774.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

