Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PLYA. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ PLYA traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $7.47. 985,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,905. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $994.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $235.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,469,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,517,664.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $98,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

