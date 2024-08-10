Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $507.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Papa Johns International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Papa Johns International Price Performance

PZZA traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.86. 1,476,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,047. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.00. Papa Johns International has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $83.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

Papa Johns International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Papa Johns International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ravi Thanawala acquired 1,900 shares of Papa Johns International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,797.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Papa Johns International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.