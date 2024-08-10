OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $671,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after buying an additional 2,328,560 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $284,337,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 347.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 871,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,568,000 after buying an additional 676,761 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.65. 3,648,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,355,480. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $173.08. The firm has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.21.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

