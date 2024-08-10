OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,763 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,176.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 467,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 431,011 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 98,208 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 71,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 51,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.61. 11,688,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,401,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $86,090.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,167.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,167.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,900 shares of company stock worth $1,862,176 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.59.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

