OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,933. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.41 and its 200-day moving average is $114.19. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.95 and a fifty-two week high of $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

