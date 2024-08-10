nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.230-3.290 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. nVent Electric also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.23-3.29 EPS.

Shares of NVT traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,500,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $86.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.80.

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

