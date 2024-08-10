NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1) Insider Sells A$12,000.00 in Stock

NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1 – Get Free Report) insider Roderick (Rod) Corps sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08), for a total value of A$12,000.00 ($7,792.21).

Roderick (Rod) Corps also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NICO Resources alerts:

On Monday, July 29th, Roderick (Rod) Corps sold 33,246 shares of NICO Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09), for a total transaction of A$4,488.21 ($2,914.42).

On Wednesday, June 19th, Roderick (Rod) Corps sold 30,769 shares of NICO Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09), for a total transaction of A$4,153.82 ($2,697.28).

NICO Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 23.94.

NICO Resources Company Profile

NICO Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for nickel. The company operates its flagship Wingellina Nickel-Cobalt project located in Western Australia. NICO Resources Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICO Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICO Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.