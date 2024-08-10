Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several research firms recently commented on NMRA. Mizuho assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NMRA opened at $11.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63. Neumora Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,990,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,940,000 after buying an additional 190,632 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,354,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

