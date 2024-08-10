MP Materials (NYSE:MP) PT Lowered to $12.50 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.50 to $12.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MP Materials from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.22.

MP stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.14. 2,872,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,031. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 10.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.27 and a beta of 2.22. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MP Materials will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 30,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,249. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 30,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $325,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,249. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MP. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in MP Materials by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in MP Materials by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 2,335.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,960,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,756,000 after purchasing an additional 614,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

