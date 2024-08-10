Moonbeam Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $145.49 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00035489 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012087 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,131,519,491 coins and its circulating supply is 889,962,376 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

