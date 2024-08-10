Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at UBS Group

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TAP. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.53.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,625. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.