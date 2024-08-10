Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab raised shares of Medical Facilities from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of Medical Facilities stock traded up C$0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,274. The firm has a market cap of C$344.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.96. Medical Facilities has a fifty-two week low of C$8.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.33.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$145.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.28 million. Medical Facilities had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Medical Facilities will post 1.4764268 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Medical Facilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

