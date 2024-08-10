Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $88.97

Shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $88.97 and traded as low as $87.22. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $87.28, with a volume of 5,506,884 shares.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLB. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 384.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

About Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

