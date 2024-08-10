Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,805 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,918,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 4,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.91. 735,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,476. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.67.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

