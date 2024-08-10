Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Makes New $7.19 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 26,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 330,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,504,000 after acquiring an additional 206,462 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 147,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.92. 2,667,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,816. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.21. The stock has a market cap of $394.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

