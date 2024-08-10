Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 184,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 1.0 %

EQNR stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.53. 3,648,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,927. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 9.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on EQNR shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

