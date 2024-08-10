Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 68,365 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 68,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,132,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 319.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,450,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,566 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,634,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,037,000 after acquiring an additional 595,746 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,161,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 546,577 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,502,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE OMC traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $93.32. 755,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,908. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $98.71. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

