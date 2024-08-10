Linde plc Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $15.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:LIN)

Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Linde in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $15.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.45. The consensus estimate for Linde’s current full-year earnings is $15.53 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $447.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,850. Linde has a 52 week low of $361.02 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The company has a market cap of $213.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Institutional Trading of Linde

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIN. Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 1.3% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

