Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Announces Dividend of $0.42

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.4245 per share on Thursday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

ADRNY stock traded down €0.21 ($0.23) on Friday, hitting €32.83 ($36.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,875. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of €30.30. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of €27.51 ($30.23) and a 1 year high of €34.41 ($37.81). The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported €0.64 ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of €23.59 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

